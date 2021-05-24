Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,545 Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Technology comprises about 1.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 22.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:ROM opened at $79.81 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.56.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

