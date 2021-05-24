Pirl (PIRL) Achieves Market Cap of $163,318.32

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $163,318.32 and $929.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,517.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.05 or 0.06355717 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $677.45 or 0.01758823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.50 or 0.00437476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00167614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.35 or 0.00639591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00433927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00374466 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

