American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.50 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 124.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $675,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 95,872 shares of company stock worth $3,313,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 34,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after buying an additional 530,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

