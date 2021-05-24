Pfizer (PFE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Pfizer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $45.11 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Pfizer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Pfizer was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/7/2021 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

