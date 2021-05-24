Unisocks Price Hits $44,547.67 on Top Exchanges (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for about $44,547.67 or 1.15656189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and $20,168.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00064223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.19 or 0.00906572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.08 or 0.09408961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00083212 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.