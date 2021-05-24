Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $62.86 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $56.92 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.