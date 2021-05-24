UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PATH. Macquarie began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.
UiPath stock opened at $78.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.16. UiPath has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $83.99.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.
Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.