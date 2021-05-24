UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PATH. Macquarie began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

UiPath stock opened at $78.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.16. UiPath has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $83.99.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

