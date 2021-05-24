Credit Suisse Group Lowers 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $50.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.26. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,805.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,853 shares of company stock worth $6,749,616.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

