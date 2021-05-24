Barclays Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

PATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

PATH opened at $78.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.16. UiPath has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $83.99.

In related news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

