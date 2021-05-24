Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE: TDS):

5/14/2021 – Telephone and Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Telephone and Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/12/2021 – Telephone and Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Telephone and Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems conducts all of its wireless operations through its majority-owned subsidiary, U.S. Cellular, which operates in an intensely competitive market. Increasing costs associated with network integration and construction of new cell sites, aggressive equipment pricing, wireless technology upgrades and spectrum licensing put pressure on its profitability. Volatile pricing movement, changes in roaming practices and constant churn are primary concerns. The company is expected to be affected by amendments in the Universal Service Fund brought in by the Federal Communications Commission. Moreover, it has a debt burden and is currently reeling under pressure to meet its financial obligations. However, the company is well positioned to diversify its business model from a telecom service provider to a fiber provider.”

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

