Zacks: Analysts Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.05). Amarin posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.15%. Amarin’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 182.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -91.20 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

