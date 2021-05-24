Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 15,580 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,580 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $45,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,050,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $268.46 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $167.64 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

