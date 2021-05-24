Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 97,083 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,083 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of PPL worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after buying an additional 145,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PPL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,189,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.50 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.