BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZEB)

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF stock opened at C$35.71 on Monday. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$21.24 and a 52-week high of C$35.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.97.

