Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 10,536 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Genuine Parts worth $23,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $1,142,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC opened at $131.43 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $76.24 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average of $108.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.