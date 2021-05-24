Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Forward Air has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Forward Air to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $93.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWRD. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

