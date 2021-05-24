Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.
Forward Air has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Forward Air to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.
Shares of FWRD stock opened at $93.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49.
In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FWRD. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
