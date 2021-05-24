BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of TSE:ZRE opened at C$24.54 on Monday. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$18.62 and a 1 year high of C$24.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.69.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.