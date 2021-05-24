Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Holdings Increased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Exponent worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Exponent stock opened at $92.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.