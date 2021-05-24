Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.70% from the stock’s current price.

APEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.44. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 37.52% and a negative return on equity of 730.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Barr acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,652.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

