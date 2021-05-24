Credit Suisse Group Trims GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Target Price to $18.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GOCO opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.08. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.