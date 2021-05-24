Credit Suisse Group Trims GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Target Price to $18.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.
GOCO opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.08. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79.
In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
