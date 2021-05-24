Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $81,361,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $359.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.74.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

