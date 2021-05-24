Brokerages Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target at $11.66

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.66.

ARESF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

