Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,151 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 342.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,741 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after buying an additional 1,884,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.55.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.16.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

