SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for 1.6% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after buying an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL opened at $48.33 on Monday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88.

