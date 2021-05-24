Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 279.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,451 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of B&G Foods worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 27,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $29.31 on Monday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

