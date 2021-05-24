Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $234.82 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.90 and a 200-day moving average of $222.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.54.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

