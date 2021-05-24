Analysts Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) PT at $122.14

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $92.92 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at $463,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 57,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.