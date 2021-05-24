Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Raised by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 2.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $28,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $150.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.00. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

