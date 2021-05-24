Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $26.21.

