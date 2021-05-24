Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 420.7% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 76,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $231.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

