Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $797,000 Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 67.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,703 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,588. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

SGEN opened at $153.34 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.92 and its 200 day moving average is $163.35.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.