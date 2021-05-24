Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $547,000 Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $36.21 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

