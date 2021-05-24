M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,176,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,612,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,652,000 after buying an additional 69,841 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.83.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

