Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives $18.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $24.33 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $714.26 million, a P/E ratio of -76.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is 84.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 129,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 41,823 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.