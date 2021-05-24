Lobstex Price Tops $0.0706 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $471,720.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,007,958 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.