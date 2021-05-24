Kingfisher Capital LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,567,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $77.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.53, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

