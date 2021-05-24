Brokerages Set Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Target Price at $66.00

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

