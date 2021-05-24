Nasdacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $182,109.02 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 31% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $182,109.02 and approximately $4,589.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

