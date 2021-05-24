Analysts Set thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Price Target at €12.97

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.87 ($15.14).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TKA shares. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th.

FRA TKA opened at €9.62 ($11.31) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.24. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

