IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.35 million.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th.
NASDAQ IIN opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $230.61 million, a P/E ratio of -635.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.30.
In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About IntriCon
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
