IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.35 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $230.61 million, a P/E ratio of -635.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.30.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

