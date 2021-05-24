Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 56.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

ONTX opened at $9.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $145.73 million, a PE ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 1.61. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. Analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

