FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $45.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

