Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $560.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $610.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2023 earnings at $13.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

Shares of ADBE opened at $488.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.51 and a 200 day moving average of $480.29. Adobe has a 52-week low of $361.44 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

