Connable Office Inc. Trims Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of THRM opened at $70.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.98. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

