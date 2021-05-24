Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Granite Construction by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,656 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Granite Construction by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

GVA stock opened at $39.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $945.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.