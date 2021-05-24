Connable Office Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBS. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBS shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

EBS stock opened at $58.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.01. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.