Connable Office Inc. Sells 273 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GATX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $44,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,385.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $3,971,664 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX stock opened at $97.82 on Monday. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.63.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

