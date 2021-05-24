First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Holdings Reduced by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $696,529. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

FRME stock opened at $47.08 on Monday. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.31.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

