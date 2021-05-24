Swiss National Bank Buys 3,400 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $253,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,367.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,409.92 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $783.01 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,510.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,603.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

