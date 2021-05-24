Connable Office Inc. Has $514,000 Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 4.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Hexcel by 16.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hexcel by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hexcel by 77.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,689 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HXL opened at $53.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

